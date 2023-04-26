Home Is Where announce new album, release “Yes! Yes! A thousand times yes!” video

Home Is Where have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Whaler and will be out on June 16 via Wax Bodega. The band has also released a video for their new song “Yes! Yes! A thousand times yes!” which was directed by Texas Smith. Home Is Where released their split with Record Setter, dissection lesson in 2022, and their album I Became Birds in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.