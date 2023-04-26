Siouxsie Sioux announces more UK & EU shows

by Tours

Siouxsie Sioux has announced more shows for this year. The new shows will take place in the UK and Europe and join her previously announced European shows and headlining performances at Cruel World Festival in California in May and at the Latitude Festival in the UK in July. Check out the dates in full below.

DateCityVenue
05/03Brussels, BEAncienne Belgique
 05/04Amsterdam, NLParadiso
 05/07Milan, ITTeatro degli Arcimboldi
 05/20Pasadena, CACruel World Festival 
06/21Wolverhampton, UKThe Halls 
06/23Athens, GRRelease Athens 
06/29Madrid, ESNoches del Botanico 
07/07Befort, FRLes Eurockéennes de Belfort 
07/08Tynemouth, UKMouth of the Tyne Festival
 07/23Suffolk, UKLatitude Festival 
07/25Glasgow, UKKelvingrove Bandstand 
08/07Lokeren, BELokerse Festival
 08/31Malaga, ESCala Mijas Festival
 09/02Lisbon, PTKalorama Festival 
09/07London, UKTroxy