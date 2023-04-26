Siouxsie Sioux has announced more shows for this year. The new shows will take place in the UK and Europe and join her previously announced European shows and headlining performances at Cruel World Festival in California in May and at the Latitude Festival in the UK in July. Check out the dates in full below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|05/03
|Brussels, BE
|Ancienne Belgique
|05/04
|Amsterdam, NL
|Paradiso
|05/07
|Milan, IT
|Teatro degli Arcimboldi
|05/20
|Pasadena, CA
|Cruel World Festival
|06/21
|Wolverhampton, UK
|The Halls
|06/23
|Athens, GR
|Release Athens
|06/29
|Madrid, ES
|Noches del Botanico
|07/07
|Befort, FR
|Les Eurockéennes de Belfort
|07/08
|Tynemouth, UK
|Mouth of the Tyne Festival
|07/23
|Suffolk, UK
|Latitude Festival
|07/25
|Glasgow, UK
|Kelvingrove Bandstand
|08/07
|Lokeren, BE
|Lokerse Festival
|08/31
|Malaga, ES
|Cala Mijas Festival
|09/02
|Lisbon, PT
|Kalorama Festival
|09/07
|London, UK
|Troxy