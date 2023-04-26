Half Past Two release Eichlers cover

by Em Moore
Half Past Two have released a cover of Eichlers’ song “Things U C In Me”. The band will be touring the US starting later this month and released their self-titled album in 2021. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Apr 28
|Harlow’s
|Sacramento, CA
|w/Eichlers, Omnigone
|Apr 29
|924 Gilman
|Berkeley, CA
|w/Eichlers, Day Labor
|Jun 16
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|w/J. Navarro and The Traitors, Stop The Presses
|Jun 17
|The Nile Underground
|Mesa, AZ
|w/Stop The Presses
|Sep 07
|Reggies
|Chicago, IL
|w/Mustard Plug, The Toasters, Malafacha
|Sep 08
|The Magic Bag
|Ferndale, MI
|w/Mustard Plug, The Toasters, Killer Diller
|Sep 09
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|w/Mustard Plug, The Toasters, The Bushmen
|Sep 10
|Grog Shop
|Cleveland, OH
|w/Mustard Plug, The Toasters