Half Past Two release Eichlers cover

Half Past Two
by

Half Past Two have released a cover of Eichlers’ song “Things U C In Me”. The band will be touring the US starting later this month and released their self-titled album in 2021. Check out the song and dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Apr 28Harlow’sSacramento, CAw/Eichlers, Omnigone
Apr 29924 GilmanBerkeley, CAw/Eichlers, Day Labor
Jun 16Soda BarSan Diego, CAw/J. Navarro and The Traitors, Stop The Presses
Jun 17The Nile UndergroundMesa, AZw/Stop The Presses
Sep 07ReggiesChicago, ILw/Mustard Plug, The Toasters, Malafacha
Sep 08The Magic BagFerndale, MIw/Mustard Plug, The Toasters, Killer Diller
Sep 09Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MIw/Mustard Plug, The Toasters, The Bushmen
Sep 10Grog ShopCleveland, OHw/Mustard Plug, The Toasters