Alien Boy and Glare have announced US tour dates for this summer. Alien Boy released their album Don’t Know What I Am in 2021. Glare released their split with All Under Heaven and Leaving Time in 2022 and released their EP Heavenly in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|CIty
|Jun 02
|The Gremlin
|McAllen, TX
|Jun 03
|Wake The Dead
|San Marcos, TX
|Jun 05
|Altopiano
|El Paso, TX
|Jun 08
|The Hollard Project
|Reno, NV (no Alien Boy)
|Jun 09
|John Henry’s
|Eugene, OR
|Jun 10
|Eli’s
|Oakland, CA
|Jun 11
|Cafe Colonial
|Sacramento, CA
|Jun 12
|The Echo
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jun 13
|Valley Bar
|Phoenix, AZ
|Jun 15
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|Jun 16
|Andy’s Bar
|Denton, TX
|Jun 17
|Hole In The Wall
|Austin, TX
|Jun 20
|LCY Studios
|Birmingham, AL
|Jun 21
|Isle 5
|Atlanta, GA
|Jun 22
|Cats Cradle
|Carborro, NC
|Jun 23
|Bandito’s
|Richmond, VA
|Jun 24
|Metro Gallery
|Baltimore, MD
|Jun 25
|Baby’s Alright
|New York, NY
|Jun 26
|PhilaMOCA
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jun 28
|Mr. Roboto
|Pittsburg, PA
|Jun 29
|Subterranean
|Chicago, IL
|Jun 30
|X Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|Jul 02
|Reverb
|Omaha, NE
|Jul 03
|7th Circle
|Denver, CO
|Jul 04
|The Beehive
|Salt Lake CIty, UT
|Jul 06
|The Showroom
|Missoula, MT
|Jul 07
|Vera Project
|Seattle, WA
|Jul 08
|Mission Theater
|Portland, OR