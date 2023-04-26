Alien Boy / Glare (US)

Alien Boy / Glare (US)
by Tours

Alien Boy and Glare have announced US tour dates for this summer. Alien Boy released their album Don’t Know What I Am in 2021. Glare released their split with All Under Heaven and Leaving Time in 2022 and released their EP Heavenly in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCIty
Jun 02The GremlinMcAllen, TX
Jun 03Wake The DeadSan Marcos, TX
Jun 05AltopianoEl Paso, TX
Jun 08The Hollard ProjectReno, NV (no Alien Boy)
Jun 09John Henry’sEugene, OR
Jun 10Eli’sOakland, CA
Jun 11Cafe ColonialSacramento, CA
Jun 12The EchoLos Angeles, CA
Jun 13Valley BarPhoenix, AZ
Jun 15Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
Jun 16Andy’s BarDenton, TX
Jun 17Hole In The WallAustin, TX
Jun 20LCY StudiosBirmingham, AL
Jun 21Isle 5Atlanta, GA
Jun 22Cats CradleCarborro, NC
Jun 23Bandito’sRichmond, VA
Jun 24Metro GalleryBaltimore, MD
Jun 25Baby’s AlrightNew York, NY
Jun 26PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia, PA
Jun 28Mr. RobotoPittsburg, PA
Jun 29SubterraneanChicago, IL
Jun 30X Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WI
Jul 02ReverbOmaha, NE
Jul 037th CircleDenver, CO
Jul 04The BeehiveSalt Lake CIty, UT
Jul 06The ShowroomMissoula, MT
Jul 07Vera ProjectSeattle, WA
Jul 08Mission TheaterPortland, OR