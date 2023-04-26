Lagwagon release live video for “Heartbreaking Music”

Lagwagon have released a live video for their song “Heartbreaking Music”. The video was created by Raw Cut Media/Imagine 360 and was filmed by Landyn McIntosh, Jason Duchene, Chris LeBlanc, Linus Yang, Cath Brunet, and Dan Grozdanov. The video was shot at their September 14 show at MTelus in Montreal, Quebec. The song is off their 2005 album Resolve . Lagwagon will be touring Canada starting at the end of May and released their album Railer in 2019. Check out the video below.