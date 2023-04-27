Palehound announces new album, releases “The Clutch” video

Palehound has announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Eye On The Bat and will be out on July 14 via Polyvinyl Records. A video for their new song “The Clutch” which was directed by Brittany Reeber and Adam Kolodny. Palehound released their album Black Friday in 2019 and their album with Bachelor, Doomin’ Sun in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.