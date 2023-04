6 hours ago by Em Moore

Vancouver-based Woolworm have released a new song. It is called “Bangs” and is part of a two-song single of the same name. The other song, “Ritual Pass”, will be out on May 17. The art for the single was created by Dana Kearley. Woodworm are currently working on their fourth album and released their album AWE in 2019. Check out the song below.