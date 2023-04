3 hours ago by John Gentile

Crass, following the re-issue of The Crassical Collection in 2020, and the re-issue of some of the singles released on Crass records, will re-issue the seminal Bullshit Detector series. The compilations featured early and first appearances of many iconic bands including Chumbawamba, Amebix, Napalm Death, Omega Tribe, Andy T, and many more. The new versions will be out later this year via OLI. Bands that appeared on the comp are encouraged to contact: contact@olirecords.com