Hot Mulligan have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe for this fall. Spanish Love Songs will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 3. Hot Mulligan will be releasing their new album Why Would I Watch? on May 12 and will be touring the US this summer. The band released you’ll be fine in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 01
|Stylus
|Leeds, UK
|Oct 02
|Academy 2
|Manchester, UK
|Oct 03
|The Garage
|Glasgow, UK
|Oct 05
|Rescue Rooms
|Nottingham, UK
|Oct 06
|SWX
|Bristol, UK
|Oct 07
|Electric Ballroom
|London, UK
|Oct 08
|O2 Academy 2
|Birmingham, UK
|Oct 10
|Effenaar
|Eindhoven, NL
|Oct 11
|Club Volta
|Cologne, DE
|Oct 12
|Logo
|Hamburg, DE
|Oct 13
|So36
|Berlin, DE
|Oct 15
|Skater Palace
|Munster, DE
|Oct 16
|Strom
|Munich, DE
|Oct 17
|Schlachthof
|Wiesbaden, DE
|Oct 18
|Trix
|Antwerp, BE