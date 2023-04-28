Hot Mulligan / Spanish Love Songs (EU & UK)

Hot Mulligan have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe for this fall. Spanish Love Songs will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 3. Hot Mulligan will be releasing their new album Why Would I Watch? on May 12 and will be touring the US this summer. The band released you’ll be fine in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 01StylusLeeds, UK
Oct 02Academy 2Manchester, UK
Oct 03The GarageGlasgow, UK
Oct 05Rescue RoomsNottingham, UK
Oct 06SWXBristol, UK
Oct 07Electric BallroomLondon, UK
Oct 08O2 Academy 2Birmingham, UK
Oct 10EffenaarEindhoven, NL
Oct 11Club VoltaCologne, DE
Oct 12LogoHamburg, DE
Oct 13So36Berlin, DE
Oct 15Skater PalaceMunster, DE
Oct 16StromMunich, DE
Oct 17SchlachthofWiesbaden, DE
Oct 18TrixAntwerp, BE