HWM, Tsunami Bomb, Strung Out, Catbite, more on ‘ Punk Rock Saves Lives comp

Punk Rock Saves Lives, a 501(c) charity and Denver-based nonprofit organization, will be releasing the third entry of their compilation series. Punk Rock Saves Lives … the Album! Vol. 3. is limited to 1,000 copies and is out in July. IM Records is handling the distribution. The compilation includes rare and unreleased tracks from Hot Water music, Strung Out. Tsunami Bomb, and more. you can see the tracks that will be on the release below, though the track order is not finalized.