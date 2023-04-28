The Dollyrots release lyric video for “Still Holding On”, announce US tour

The Dollyrots
by

The Dollyrots have released a lyric video for their new song “Still Holding On”. The video was created by Byron Covarrubias and the band. The song is a digital-only single and was recorded during the sessions for the band’s upcoming album which will be out in the fall. The Dollyrots will be touring the US starting in June and Don’t Panic, Dog Party, and Tsunami Bomb will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale on Monday, May 1. The Dollyrots released their single Hey Girl earlier this year and their album Down the Rabbit Hole in 2022. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
6/21The BallroomAustin, TXw/ DON'T PANIC
6/22Paper TigerSan Antonio, TXw/ DON'T PANIC
6/23Three LinksDallas, TXw/ DON'T PANIC
6/24The EndHouston, TXw/ DON'T PANIC
7/21TBADenver, CO
7/22The ShakedownBellingham, WAw/ DOG PARTY
7/23The FunhouseSeattle, WAw/ DOG PARTY
7/24Star TheaterPortland, ORw/ DOG PARTY
7/26Old IronsidesSacramento, CAw/ DOG PARTY
7/27Bottom Of The HillSan Francisco, CAw/ DOG PARTY
7/28Knitting FactoryLos Angeles, CAw/ DOG PARTY
7/29The Parish at HOBAnaheim, CAw/ DOG PARTY
7/30The CasbahSan Diego, CAw/ DOG PARTY
8/31SoniaBoston, MAw/TSUNAMI BOMB
9/1Camp PunksylvaniaScranton, PAw/TSUNAMI BOMB
9/2DC9Washington, DCw/TSUNAMI BOMB
9/3Amityville Music HallAmityville, NYw/TSUNAMI BOMB
11/2The EarlAtlanta, GA
11/3The CobraNashville, TN