The Dollyrots release lyric video for “Still Holding On”, announce US tour

The Dollyrots have released a lyric video for their new song “Still Holding On”. The video was created by Byron Covarrubias and the band. The song is a digital-only single and was recorded during the sessions for the band’s upcoming album which will be out in the fall. The Dollyrots will be touring the US starting in June and Don’t Panic, Dog Party, and Tsunami Bomb will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale on Monday, May 1. The Dollyrots released their single Hey Girl earlier this year and their album Down the Rabbit Hole in 2022. Check out the video and tour dates below.