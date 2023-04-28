Middle-Aged Queers announce US tour

by Tours

Middle-Aged Queers have announced tour dates for the US. The band released their album Shout At The Hetero in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
May 12The Big EasyPetaluma, CAw/Freak Accident, Tits On A Bull, Rat Bastard Radio
Jun 28Thee Stork ClubOakland, CAw/The Bellrays
Jul 26Johnny B’sMedford, ORw/Another Anthem, Hard to Market
Jul 27Le VoyeurOlympia, WAw/Jay Levy and The, Addalemon, Mateo Campos
Jul 28Vera ProjectSeattle, WAw/Mr. Dinkles, Trash Sound Conglomerate
Jul 29Tracyton TheaterBremerton, WAw/Ninety Pound Wuss, The Fibs
Jul 30Honey Latte CafePortland, ORw/Rawt Creature Party, Pretending, Edd Party, Roxy