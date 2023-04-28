Middle-Aged Queers have announced tour dates for the US. The band released their album Shout At The Hetero in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|May 12
|The Big Easy
|Petaluma, CA
|w/Freak Accident, Tits On A Bull, Rat Bastard Radio
|Jun 28
|Thee Stork Club
|Oakland, CA
|w/The Bellrays
|Jul 26
|Johnny B’s
|Medford, OR
|w/Another Anthem, Hard to Market
|Jul 27
|Le Voyeur
|Olympia, WA
|w/Jay Levy and The, Addalemon, Mateo Campos
|Jul 28
|Vera Project
|Seattle, WA
|w/Mr. Dinkles, Trash Sound Conglomerate
|Jul 29
|Tracyton Theater
|Bremerton, WA
|w/Ninety Pound Wuss, The Fibs
|Jul 30
|Honey Latte Cafe
|Portland, OR
|w/Rawt Creature Party, Pretending, Edd Party, Roxy