The Philly Record Freak Out is Tomorrow at 10am!!!

Tomorrow morning, we are throwing out first vinyl swap in Philly!

Come to the PHILLY RECORD FREAK OUT! We will have 15,000+ records plus tapes and CDs, spread out across a whole lot of sellers. Plus, Punknews' John G and Sammie B will be selling records, t-shirts, and other cool stuff! Creep Records will be there, Sit N Spin records, will be there, Ryvvolte records will be there, and a bunch of independent sellers! There will be punk, metal, classic rock, jazz, Hip, Hop, cheap, rare, and rare records!

Early bird admission is at 10am and regular admission runs from 11am-4pm. That's April 29 at Philamoca in Philly, located at 531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123. You can check out the facebook event right here!