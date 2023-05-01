Julez and The Rollerz announce California tour

Julez And The Rollerz
Julez and The Rollerz have announced Californian tour dates for this spring. Ughh will be joining them on select dates. Julez and The Rollerz will be releasing their EP Is This Where The Party Is? on May 19. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
5/19Non Plus UltraLos Angeles, CA
5/26JTTP CollectiveJoshua Tree, CA
5/27The Continental RoomFullerton, CA(w/UGHH)
6/1SubRosa Community SpaceSanta Cruz, CA(w/UGHH)
6/2Free Candy House (House Show)Sacramento, CA(w/UGHH)
6/3Thee ParksideSan Francisco, CA(w/UGHH)
6/4Dolores Huerta (House Show)Santa Barbara,CA(w/UGHH)