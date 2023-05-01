Julez and The Rollerz have announced Californian tour dates for this spring. Ughh will be joining them on select dates. Julez and The Rollerz will be releasing their EP Is This Where The Party Is? on May 19. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|5/19
|Non Plus Ultra
|Los Angeles, CA
|5/26
|JTTP Collective
|Joshua Tree, CA
|5/27
|The Continental Room
|Fullerton, CA
|(w/UGHH)
|6/1
|SubRosa Community Space
|Santa Cruz, CA
|(w/UGHH)
|6/2
|Free Candy House (House Show)
|Sacramento, CA
|(w/UGHH)
|6/3
|Thee Parkside
|San Francisco, CA
|(w/UGHH)
|6/4
|Dolores Huerta (House Show)
|Santa Barbara,CA
|(w/UGHH)