Social Distortion/ The Bell Rays (US and Canada)
Social Distortion will be touring this summer with The Bell Rays. Tickets are already on sale for these dates, see below.

DateVenueLocation
Fri, JUN 30Clackamas County FairgroundsCanby, OR
Sat, JUL 1The ShowboxSeattle, WA
Sun, JUL 2The ShowboxSeattle, WA
Mon, JUL 3The ShowboxSeattle, WA
Wed, JUL 5Commodore BallroomVancouver, Canada
Thu, JUL 6Commodore BallroomVancouver, Canada
Sat, JUL 8MidwayEdmonton, Canada
Sun, JUL 9MidwayEdmonton, Canada
Mon, JUL 10MacEwan Hall ConcertsCalgary, Canada
Wed, JUL 12Burton Cummings TheatreWinnipeg, Canada
Fri, JUL 14Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival 2023Milwaukee, WI
Tue, JUL 18Town BallroomBuffalo, NY
Wed, JUL 19Town BallroomBuffalo, NY
Fri, JUL 21Guelph Concert TheatreGuelph, Canada
Sat, JUL 22HISTORYToronto, Canada
Sun, JUL 23MTELUSMontreal, Canada
Tue, JUL 25Hampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton Beach, NH
Wed, JUL 26College Street Music HallNew Haven, CT
Fri, JUL 28The ParamountHuntington, NY
Sat, JUL 29Sherman TheaterStroudsburg, PA
Sun, JUL 30Starland BallroomSayreville, NJ
Tue, AUG 1The NorVaNorfolk, VA
Wed, AUG 2The Fillmore CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Thu, AUG 3The RitzRaleigh, NC
Sat, AUG 5Minglewood HallMemphis, TN
Sun, AUG 6Cain's BallroomTulsa, OK
Tue, AUG 8Revel Entertainment CenterAlbuquerque, NM
Wed, AUG 9Rialto TheatreTucson, AZ