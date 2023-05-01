Social Distortion will be touring this summer with The Bell Rays. Tickets are already on sale for these dates, see below.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Fri, JUN 30
|Clackamas County Fairgrounds
|Canby, OR
|Sat, JUL 1
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA
|Sun, JUL 2
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA
|Mon, JUL 3
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA
|Wed, JUL 5
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver, Canada
|Thu, JUL 6
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver, Canada
|Sat, JUL 8
|Midway
|Edmonton, Canada
|Sun, JUL 9
|Midway
|Edmonton, Canada
|Mon, JUL 10
|MacEwan Hall Concerts
|Calgary, Canada
|Wed, JUL 12
|Burton Cummings Theatre
|Winnipeg, Canada
|Fri, JUL 14
|Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival 2023
|Milwaukee, WI
|Tue, JUL 18
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, NY
|Wed, JUL 19
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, NY
|Fri, JUL 21
|Guelph Concert Theatre
|Guelph, Canada
|Sat, JUL 22
|HISTORY
|Toronto, Canada
|Sun, JUL 23
|MTELUS
|Montreal, Canada
|Tue, JUL 25
|Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
|Hampton Beach, NH
|Wed, JUL 26
|College Street Music Hall
|New Haven, CT
|Fri, JUL 28
|The Paramount
|Huntington, NY
|Sat, JUL 29
|Sherman Theater
|Stroudsburg, PA
|Sun, JUL 30
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, NJ
|Tue, AUG 1
|The NorVa
|Norfolk, VA
|Wed, AUG 2
|The Fillmore Charlotte
|Charlotte, NC
|Thu, AUG 3
|The Ritz
|Raleigh, NC
|Sat, AUG 5
|Minglewood Hall
|Memphis, TN
|Sun, AUG 6
|Cain's Ballroom
|Tulsa, OK
|Tue, AUG 8
|Revel Entertainment Center
|Albuquerque, NM
|Wed, AUG 9
|Rialto Theatre
|Tucson, AZ