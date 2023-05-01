Less Than Jake (UK and Europe)

Less Than Jake (UK and Europe)
by

Less Than Jake is heading to the UK and Europe later this month to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hello Rockview . Tickets are already on sale.

DateVenueLocation
Fri, MAY 26Temple NewsamLeeds, United Kingdom
Sat, MAY 27Slam Dunk Festival – South 2023Hatfield, United Kingdom
Sun, MAY 28Slam Dunk Festival – North 2023Leeds, United Kingdom
Tue, MAY 30EssigfabrikKöln, Germany
Wed, MAY 31Backstage WerkMünchen, Germany
Jun. 2 - 3, 2023Slam Dunk Festival Italy 2023Bellaria, Italy
Jun. 3 - 4, 2023Sbäm Fest 2023Linz, Austria
Mon, JUN 5Dürer KertBudapest, Hungary
Tue, JUN 6Futurum Music BarPraha, Czech Republic
Jun. 8 - 10, 2023Greenfield Festival 2023Interlaken, Switzerland
Fri, JUN 9SubstageKarlsruhe, Germany
Sat, JUN 10FabrikHamburg, Germany
Sun, JUN 11Columbia TheaterBerlin, Germany
Tue, JUN 13Colos-SaalAschaffenburg, Germany
Jun. 15 - 18, 2023Hellfest 2023Clisson, France
Sat, JUN 17Graspop Metal Meeting 2023Dessel, Belgium