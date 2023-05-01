Less Than Jake (UK and Europe)

Less Than Jake is heading to the UK and Europe later this month to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hello Rockview . Tickets are already on sale.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Fri, MAY 26
|Temple Newsam
|Leeds, United Kingdom
|Sat, MAY 27
|Slam Dunk Festival – South 2023
|Hatfield, United Kingdom
|Sun, MAY 28
|Slam Dunk Festival – North 2023
|Leeds, United Kingdom
|Tue, MAY 30
|Essigfabrik
|Köln, Germany
|Wed, MAY 31
|Backstage Werk
|München, Germany
|Jun. 2 - 3, 2023
|Slam Dunk Festival Italy 2023
|Bellaria, Italy
|Jun. 3 - 4, 2023
|Sbäm Fest 2023
|Linz, Austria
|Mon, JUN 5
|Dürer Kert
|Budapest, Hungary
|Tue, JUN 6
|Futurum Music Bar
|Praha, Czech Republic
|Jun. 8 - 10, 2023
|Greenfield Festival 2023
|Interlaken, Switzerland
|Fri, JUN 9
|Substage
|Karlsruhe, Germany
|Sat, JUN 10
|Fabrik
|Hamburg, Germany
|Sun, JUN 11
|Columbia Theater
|Berlin, Germany
|Tue, JUN 13
|Colos-Saal
|Aschaffenburg, Germany
|Jun. 15 - 18, 2023
|Hellfest 2023
|Clisson, France
|Sat, JUN 17
|Graspop Metal Meeting 2023
|Dessel, Belgium