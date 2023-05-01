Episode #632 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John and Em talk about the non-functional enema kit released by Liquid Death and Travis Barker of Blink-182, the cancellation of Bamboozle Fest, Suzie True’s upcoming album, and Alice Cooper’s upcoming re-issues of Killer and School’s Out. The re-release of Crass’ Bullshit Detector comps, Joe Jack Talcum’s upcoming EP, and AJJ’s “Candles of Love” video are also discussed. Listen to the episode below!
