Elway and Heart & Lung have announced US tour dates together for this summer. Both bands will be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal later this month before setting out on this tour starting in June. Elway released The Best of All Possible Worlds in 2022. Heart & Lung released their album Twistin’ The Knife Away in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|6/23
|Denver, CO
|HQ
|6/24
|SLC, UT
|The Beehive
|6/25
|Boise, ID
|The Shredder
|6/26
|Seattle, WA
|The Funhouse
|6/27
|Portland, OR
|Mano Oculta
|6/28
|Sacramento, CA
|Old Ironsides
|6/29
|Oakland, CA
|Golden Bull
|6/30
|Los Angeles, CA
|Redwood Bar
|7/1
|Las Vegas, NV
|Sand Dollar DT
|7/2
|Phoenix, AZ
|Yucca Tap Room
|7/3
|ALBQ, NM
|Moonlight Lounge