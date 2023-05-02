Elway / Heart & Lung (US)

Elway / Heart & Lung (US)
Elway and Heart & Lung have announced US tour dates together for this summer. Both bands will be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal later this month before setting out on this tour starting in June. Elway released The Best of All Possible Worlds in 2022. Heart & Lung released their album Twistin’ The Knife Away in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
6/23Denver, COHQ
6/24SLC, UTThe Beehive
6/25Boise, IDThe Shredder
6/26Seattle, WAThe Funhouse
6/27Portland, ORMano Oculta
6/28Sacramento, CAOld Ironsides
6/29Oakland, CAGolden Bull
6/30Los Angeles, CARedwood Bar
7/1Las Vegas, NVSand Dollar DT
7/2Phoenix, AZYucca Tap Room
7/3ALBQ, NMMoonlight Lounge