4 hours ago by Em Moore

Suzi Moon and Billy Hopeless of The Black Halos will be releasing a 7-inch of duets called Nothing Left To Lose. The 7-inch features two new songs called “Love Is A Stranger” (which was written by Moon) and “Communicado” (which was written by Hopeless). A video for “Love Is A Stranger” has also been released. Nothing Left To Lose is available digitally via Yeah Right! Records and will be available digitally on May 5. Check out the video below.