Angel Du$t release new two-song single

by Em Moore
Angel Du$t have released a new two-song single. The single features “Very Aggressive” which has guest vocals from Mat Kerekes of Citizen and “Love Slam” and is out now via Pop Wig Records. A video for “Very Aggressive” which features footage from Elyza Reinhart, Dookie-Meño, and Daniel Star has also been released. Angel Du$t will be touring the US starting later this month with Life’s Question and Jivebomb and will be touring the West Coast with End It in June. Angel Du$t released YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs in 2021. Check out the video and song below.