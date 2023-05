The Hives announce new album, release “Bogus Operandi” video

The Hives have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons and will be out on August 11. The band has also released a video for their new song “Bogus Operandi” which was directed by Aube Perrie. The Hives released Lex Hives in 2012. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons Tracklist

1. Bogus Operandi

2. Trapdoor Solution

3. Countdown To Shutdown

4. Rigor Mortis Radio

5. Stick Up

6. Smoke & Mirrors

7. Crash Into The Weekend

8. Two Kinds Of Trouble

9. The Way The Story Goes

10. The Bomb

11. What Did I Ever Do To You?

12. Step Out Of The Way