RATM, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, more to be inducted into the Rock Hall

by Em Moore
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced for this year. Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, Missy Elliot, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, George Michael, and The Spinners will be inducted into the Rock Hall at the November 3 ceremony which will take place at the Barclays Center. The Musical Excellence Award will be going to Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, and Bernie Taupin. While the Musical Influence Award will be given to DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray and the Ahmet Ertegun Award will be given to Don Cornelius. The White Stripes, Joy Division/New Order (who were nominated together), Cyndi Lauper, Warren Zevon, Soundgarden, A Tribe Called Quest, and Iron Maiden were nominated this year but did not make it in.