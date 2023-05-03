Protest the Hero announce 'Halloween Is For Always' North American tour

Protest the Hero announce 'Halloween Is For Always' North American tour
by Tours

Protest The Hero have announced that they will be embarking on their North American “Halloween Is For Always” tour this fall. Moon Tooth will be joining them on all dates and Covet will be joining them for their November 17 show in Toronto. The band will be dressing up in costumes every night and are encouraging their fans to do the same. A Best Dressed prize will be given out to the person wearing the best costume every night. Tickets go on sale on May 5. Protest the Hero are currently working on a new album and released Palimpsest in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
10/12Detroit, MILoving Touch
10/13Fort Wayne, INPiere's Entertainment Center
10/14Chicago, ILBottom Lounge
10/15Minneapolis, MNTURF Club
10/17Winnipeg, MBPark Theatre
10/19Edmonton, ABStarlite Room
10/20Calgary, ABPalace Theatre
10/22Vancouver, BCRickshaw Theatre
10/23Seattle, WAEl Corazon
10/25Sacramento, CAGoldfield
10/26Los Angeles, CA1720
10/27San Diego, CAMusic Box
10/28Phoenix, AZCrescent
10/31Denver, COBluebird
11/02Dallas, TXSouth Side Music Hall
11/03Austin, TXCome and Take It Live
11/04San Antonio, TXPaper Tiger
11/05Houston, TXRise Rooftop
11/07Orlando, FLThe Abbey
11/08Tampa, FLThe Orpheum
11/09Atlanta, GAMasquerade
11/11Baltimore, MDOttobar
11/12Philadelphia, PAUnderground Arts
11/16Montreal, QCStudio TD
11/17Toronto, ONHistory