Protest The Hero have announced that they will be embarking on their North American “Halloween Is For Always” tour this fall. Moon Tooth will be joining them on all dates and Covet will be joining them for their November 17 show in Toronto. The band will be dressing up in costumes every night and are encouraging their fans to do the same. A Best Dressed prize will be given out to the person wearing the best costume every night. Tickets go on sale on May 5. Protest the Hero are currently working on a new album and released Palimpsest in 2020. Check out the dates below.