Listen to the new track by Nuclear Tourism!

Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new track by Athens, Georgia-based skate punks Nuclear Tourism! The song is called “Feels Alright” and will be off their upcoming self-titled album. Speaking about the track lead guitarist and vocalist Parker Allen said,



”For a year during Covid, I almost exclusively listened to classic ska and Operation Ivy. “Feels Alright” is an homage to both. The lyrics for the song came from when we were on our second cross-country tour out in L.A. and had nothing to do because Brennan broke both his wrists. We were pretty much just going to the dispensary and coming back to the house."

Drummer and vocalist Brennan Murphy added,



”Three days before we left for tour, we played a house show, and I had to get super blasted to be able to play because I fucked up my wrist skating. I got an MRI, and they said they’d have the results by the time we got to California later that week. I got super wasted again so I could play our first show of the tour in Vegas, then the next morning I woke up and was like, “Oh no, what have I done?” Finally, I heard from the MRI people, and they were like, “Don’t do anything, the tendon in your left wrist is completely severed! It would be ill-advised to continue drumming.” So I was like, “Well, we’re out in California and the skating is awesome,” so I went out to skate and ended up breaking my other wrist too.”

Nuclear Tourism will be out on May 12 via Baby Robot. Listen to the new track below!