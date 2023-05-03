D.H. Peligro's cause of death revealed

TMZ has revealed the the cause of death of Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro. The cause of death was listed as combined effects of Fentanyl and Heroin, though he was previously diagnosed with cancer. DK guitarist East Bay Ray added, "My brother DH Peligro had his battles. What this article leaves out is that he was battling cancer and the chemo and radiation treatment had failed to get it all. When the police on the scene called me, they said that it looked liked he died from a fall in the bathroom, and said that's usually caused by a stroke or an accidental trip. I told the officer about DH's cancer and his failing health. Now we know more was involved. Peace my brother, I'll be playing for you. DHPower"