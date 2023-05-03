Cliffdiver have announced tour dates for the US and Toronto this summer. Michael Cera Palin and Carpool will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale May 5. Cliffdiver will be touring the US with Hot Mulligan starting in late July and released their album Exercise Your Demons in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 11
|Jammin Java
|Vienna, VA
|Jul 12
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jul 14
|Wonder Bar
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Jul 15
|Empire Underground
|Alaby, NY
|Jul 16
|Bug Jar
|Rochester, NY
|Jul 18
|Sneaky Dee’s
|Toronto, ON