Hollywood Vampires release “My Generation” live video

Hollywood Vampires release "My Generation" live video
by

Hollywood Vampires is the band camposed of Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and johnny Depp. The band mostly performs covers. Today, they released a live video for the song "My Generation," originally by The Who. The video was recorded at rock in rio. the band will be releasing a live album, Live in Rio, on June 2. You can see the track list below.

1Raise the Dead
2My Generation
3I Got a Line on You
4Cold Turkey
5Five to One / Break on Through (To the Other Side)
6Manic Depression
77 and 7 Is
8Whole Lotta Love
9Jeepster
10I'm a Boy
11School's Out
12Billion Dollar Babies
13Train Kept A-Rollin'
14Brown Sugar