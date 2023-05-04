by Em Moore
Boris and The Uniform have announced that they will be releasing a collaborative album together called Bright New Disease. The album will be out on June 16 via Sacred Bones. The first single from the album called “You Are The Beginning” has also been released. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Bright New Disease Tracklist
You Are the Beginning
Weaponized Grief
No
The Look is a Flame
The Sinners of Hell (Jigoku)
Narcotic Shadow
A Man from the Earth
Endless Death Agony
Not Surprised