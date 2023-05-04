Bush Tetras to release first new LP in 11 years, share “Things I Put Together”

Bush Tetras have announced that they will be releasing their first album in 11 years. It is called They Live In My Head and will be out on July 28 via Wharf Cat. The group’s original drummer Dee Pop passed away in 2021 and Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth played drums on the record as well as producing it. The band has also released their first single from the record called “Things I Put Together”. Bush Tetras released their EP Take The Fall in 2018 and their box set Rhythm and Paranoia: The Best of Bush Tetras in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.