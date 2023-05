Mickey Leigh has released the details about this year installment of the Joey Ramone birthday bash. Andy Shernoff of Dictators and Dez Cadena of Black Flag will perform along with Mutated Music, Sick Fucks, Jiro, Hyperdolls, and others. There is also a surprise headlining act. Ramones tour Manager Monte Melnick will M.C. The show is May 19 at Bowery Electric.