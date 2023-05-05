Watch the new video by Queens & Kings!

Today we are excited to bring you the premiere of the new video by Toronto-based rock duo Queens & Kings! The video is for their new song “Earthquake” and was shot at two abandoned locations, one of which is no longer standing. The footage from the first location was filmed by Jesse Read of Dropout Entertainment and the footage from the second location was filmed by the band. Speaking about the song and video, Alissa Klug said,



“ I wanted a song where I could just go wild, singing up front without playing anything, so we came to this solution, and it worked out beautifully and Brendan mastered playing both instruments at once quite quickly too! And I don’t abandon my kit completely—I still get in some exclamatory crash hits in the choruses and we join forces on a joint drum solo towards the end. It's always fun to play it live! We wanted to film in a location that reflected what the song is about, which is really just about standing up for yourself. You can be shaken, and life can take a toll, but in the end, you're still left standing and what is left will be stronger.”

Queens & Kings will be releasing an album later this year called Take Your Throne and you can catch them live on May 6 at the Bovine Sex Club in Toronto for their single release party. Watch the video below!