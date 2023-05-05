Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new lyric video by Orlando, Florida’s Cathedral Bells! The song is called “Better Half” and is off their upcoming album, Everything At Once. Speaking to Punknews, Matt Messore said of the song,



”I wrote + recorded this song several months ago after returning from our tour with supporting Slow Crush. I demoed this song pretty quickly as I had all this energy and inspiration from that tour. This is our anthem love song, while giving everything you have to offer into this world. We debuted ‘Better Half’ in our live set at the end of last year, and now we’re extremely happy for it to finally be released!”

Everything At Once will be out on May 19 via Born Losers Records and you can pre-order it right here. Cathedral Bells will be touring the US starting next month and you can see those dates below as well. Watch the lyric video below!