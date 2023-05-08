Mvll Crimes have announced Canadian tour dates for this summer. Haters and Bitter//Washed will be joining them on the majority of dates. Mvll Crimes will be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal this May before touring later that month with Dayglo Abortions on their Eastern Canada tour. The band released their single Just Like Heaven and their EP YOU EMBVRRVSS ME in 2022. Check out the dates below.