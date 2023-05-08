Mvll Crimes have announced Canadian tour dates for this summer. Haters and Bitter//Washed will be joining them on the majority of dates. Mvll Crimes will be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal this May before touring later that month with Dayglo Abortions on their Eastern Canada tour. The band released their single Just Like Heaven and their EP YOU EMBVRRVSS ME in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|CIty
|Details
|Jun 07
|Warehouse
|St. Catherines, ON
|w/Haters, Bitter//Washed
|Jun 08
|Secret Show
|Secret Location
|w/Haters, Bitter//Washed
|Jun 09
|Tommy’s Bar
|Acton, ON
|w/Haters, Bitter//Washed
|Jun 10
|Junction Pop Up (Matinee)
|Toronto, ON
|Mvll Crimes only
|Jun 11
|Infinity Zero
|Barrie, ON
|w/Haters, Bitter//Washed
|Jun 12
|Red Dog
|Peterborough, ON
|w/Haters, Bitter//Washed
|Jun 13
|Bovine Sex Club
|Toronto, ON
|w/Haters
|Jun 14
|Black Pirates Pub
|Thunder Bay, ON
|w/Haters, Bitter//Washed
|Jun 15
|Good Will Social Club
|Winnipeg, MB
|w/Haters, Bitter//Washed
|Jun 16
|Mercury Cafe
|Regina, SK
|w/Haters, Bitter//Washed
|Jun 17
|Spicy TIme
|Prince Albert, SK
|w/Haters, Bitter//Washed
|Jun 18
|The Buckingham
|Edmonton, AB
|w/Haters, Bitter//Washed
|Jun 28
|The Royal
|Nelson, BC
|w/Bitter//Washed
|Jul 01
|Flying Steamshovel
|Rossland, BC
|w/Bitter//Washed
|Jul 04
|Sunny Chibas
|Squamish, BC
|w/Bitter//Washed
|Jul 05
|Bully’s
|Vancouver, BC
|w/Bitter//Washed