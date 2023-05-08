Mvll Crimes announce Canadian tour

Mvll Crimes
by Tours

Mvll Crimes have announced Canadian tour dates for this summer. Haters and Bitter//Washed will be joining them on the majority of dates. Mvll Crimes will be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal this May before touring later that month with Dayglo Abortions on their Eastern Canada tour. The band released their single Just Like Heaven and their EP YOU EMBVRRVSS ME in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCItyDetails
Jun 07WarehouseSt. Catherines, ONw/Haters, Bitter//Washed
Jun 08Secret ShowSecret Locationw/Haters, Bitter//Washed
Jun 09Tommy’s BarActon, ONw/Haters, Bitter//Washed
Jun 10Junction Pop Up (Matinee)Toronto, ONMvll Crimes only
Jun 11Infinity ZeroBarrie, ONw/Haters, Bitter//Washed
Jun 12Red DogPeterborough, ONw/Haters, Bitter//Washed
Jun 13Bovine Sex ClubToronto, ONw/Haters
Jun 14Black Pirates PubThunder Bay, ONw/Haters, Bitter//Washed
Jun 15Good Will Social ClubWinnipeg, MBw/Haters, Bitter//Washed
Jun 16Mercury CafeRegina, SKw/Haters, Bitter//Washed
Jun 17Spicy TImePrince Albert, SKw/Haters, Bitter//Washed
Jun 18The BuckinghamEdmonton, ABw/Haters, Bitter//Washed
Jun 28The RoyalNelson, BCw/Bitter//Washed
Jul 01Flying SteamshovelRossland, BCw/Bitter//Washed
Jul 04Sunny ChibasSquamish, BCw/Bitter//Washed
Jul 05Bully’sVancouver, BCw/Bitter//Washed