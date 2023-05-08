Distillers cancel June shows

The Distillers have cancelled their upcoming June shows which were set to take place in the UK and Europe. A statement released on their Instagram page reads in part,



Hi Loves, I am deeply sorry that the planned tour dates in June have to be cancelled. I understand this message will be upsetting and disappointing to many, and you are right to be upset, especially those who have been waiting a long time to see us and those who have made plans to travel. My personal circumstances have made it impossible for me to go on tour at this time and after the previous Covid related postponements, it’s not feasible to move these shows again. I know we will tour Europe in the future, sooner than later, but right now I couldn’t give you what you deserve and you deserve the best from me. I hope you can forgive me. In the meantime, I made this little movie for you. More to come….”

The Distillers released their live album Live in Lockdown in 2021 and their single Man Vs. Magnet / Blood In Gutters in 2018. See the post in full below.