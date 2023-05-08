Gouge Away release new song, announce US tour

Gouge Away
Gouge Away have released their first song in three years. The song is called “Idealized” and is out now via Deathwish Inc. The band has also announced a summer tour for the US. Gouge Away released their 7-inch Consider b/w Wave of Mutilation in 2020 and their album Burnt Sugar in 2018. Check out the song and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Jul 28Miami, FLGramps
Jul 29Orlando, FLWill’s Pub
Jul 30Atlanta, GAAisle 5
Jul 31Nashville, TNDRKMTTR
Aug 02Richmond, VARichmond Music Hall
Aug 03Baltimore, MDMetro Gallery
Aug 04Philadelphia, PAUkie Club
Aug 05Brooklyn, NYMarket Hotel
Aug 06Boston, MADeep Cuts