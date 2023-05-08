Gouge Away release new song, announce US tour

by Em Moore
Gouge Away have released their first song in three years. The song is called “Idealized” and is out now via Deathwish Inc. The band has also announced a summer tour for the US. Gouge Away released their 7-inch Consider b/w Wave of Mutilation in 2020 and their album Burnt Sugar in 2018. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jul 28
|Miami, FL
|Gramps
|Jul 29
|Orlando, FL
|Will’s Pub
|Jul 30
|Atlanta, GA
|Aisle 5
|Jul 31
|Nashville, TN
|DRKMTTR
|Aug 02
|Richmond, VA
|Richmond Music Hall
|Aug 03
|Baltimore, MD
|Metro Gallery
|Aug 04
|Philadelphia, PA
|Ukie Club
|Aug 05
|Brooklyn, NY
|Market Hotel
|Aug 06
|Boston, MA
|Deep Cuts