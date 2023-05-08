Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Minneapolis-based indie-punk sibling trio Loki's Folly! The video was directed by the band is off their recently released debut album Sisu. Speaking to Punknews about the song, guitarist and vocalist Annie said,



"'Don’t Come Back' is a song about escaping a toxic situation or relationship, particularly one that you didn't realize was bad until you’ve gotten out of it. The despondent and vacant first verses and choruses are countered by the satisfaction of freedom and safety in the bridge and final chorus.”

Sisu was released earlier this year in February via Kitten Robot Records. Watch the video below!