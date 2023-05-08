The Poison Arrows announce new album, release “Mercurial Moments Erased”

by Em Moore
The Poison Arrows have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Crime and Sode and will be out on June 16 via Solid Brass Records. The band has also released their first single from the record called “Mercurial Moments Erased”. The Poison Arrows released War Regards in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Crime and Soda Tracklist
1. Mercurial Moments Erased
2. The Joy Amber Scam
3. Consequences of Memory
4. Glassed by the Gilded Age
5. Crime and Soda
6. All These Kids
7. Imminently Accompanied by Dragonflies
8. Asynchronous Empire of Isotopes
9. Sharp Young Teeth