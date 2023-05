4 hours ago by Em Moore

TEKE::TEKE have related a video for their new song “Doppelgänger”. The video was shot in February 2023 in Kyoto, Kamakura, and Chiba by Sei Nakauchi Pelletier and Maya Kuroki. The song is off their upcoming album Hagata which will be out on June 9 via Kill Rock Stars. TEKE::TEKE released Shirushi in 2021. Check out the video below.