Episode #633 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Sam is back from Japan and regales John and Em with stories from her travels, including why you should never feed the deer and cool record stores. The gang also talk about the news from the week with Rancid’s new track, the 2023 Rock Hall inductees, Harsh’s new single, the upcoming album from The Hives and their Evil Dead-inspired video, and the new single from Rockstone Rockers being discussed. Listen to the episode below!