The Hives have announced European tour dates for this fall. Tickets go on pre-sale Thursday, May 11 and general tickets go on sale on Friday, May 12. The Hives will be releasing their album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons on August 11 and last released Lex Hives in 2012. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 16
|Carlswerk Victoria
|Cologne, DE
|Sep 18
|Lucerna Music Bar
|Prague, CZ
|Sep 19
|Progresja
|Warsaw, PL
|Sep 21
|Huxleys Neue Welt
|Berlin, DE
|Sep 25
|Paradiso
|Amsterdam, NL
|Sep 26
|L’Olympia
|Paris, FR
|Sep 27
|AB
|Brussels, BE
|Sep 29
|Tonhalle
|Munich, DE
|Sep 30
|Komplex 457
|Zurich, CH
|Oct 02
|Magazzini Generali
|Milan, IT
|Oct 04
|Razzmatazz 1
|Barcelona, ES
|Oct 05
|La Riviera
|Madrid, ES
|Oct 07
|Sala Capitol
|Santiago de Compostela, ES
|Oct 09
|Le Bikini
|Toulouse, FR
|Oct 10
|Le Transbordeur
|Lyon, FR
|Oct 11
|Den Atelier
|Luxembourg, LU
|Oct 13
|Store Vega
|Copenhagen, DK
|Oct 14
|Rockefeller
|Oslo, NO