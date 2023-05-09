The Hives announce European tour

The Hives
by Tours

The Hives have announced European tour dates for this fall. Tickets go on pre-sale Thursday, May 11 and general tickets go on sale on Friday, May 12. The Hives will be releasing their album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons on August 11 and last released Lex Hives in 2012. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 16Carlswerk VictoriaCologne, DE
Sep 18Lucerna Music BarPrague, CZ
Sep 19ProgresjaWarsaw, PL
Sep 21Huxleys Neue WeltBerlin, DE
Sep 25ParadisoAmsterdam, NL
Sep 26L’OlympiaParis, FR
Sep 27ABBrussels, BE
Sep 29TonhalleMunich, DE
Sep 30Komplex 457Zurich, CH
Oct 02Magazzini GeneraliMilan, IT
Oct 04Razzmatazz 1Barcelona, ES
Oct 05La RivieraMadrid, ES
Oct 07Sala CapitolSantiago de Compostela, ES
Oct 09Le BikiniToulouse, FR
Oct 10Le TransbordeurLyon, FR
Oct 11Den AtelierLuxembourg, LU
Oct 13Store VegaCopenhagen, DK
Oct 14RockefellerOslo, NO