PWNT announce album, release “Lonely” video

by Em Moore
PWNT have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Play What’s Not There and will be out on July 21 via Acrophase Records. A video for their new song “Lonely” which was directed by David Gutel has also been released. PWNT released their debut album Days in the Summer in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Play What’s Not There Tracklist
1. Intro
2. From Me To You
3. All Depends on You (ft. Will Fox)
4. Clouds
5. Lonely
6. Underwater Chateau
7. Goodbye Forever
7. Never So Bad
8. After Four (ft. LaCore)
9. In Your Mind
10. Summer Rain
11. Clouds - Reprise