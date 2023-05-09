Private Function announce European tour

Private Function
Private Function have announced European tour dates for this summer. The band released their album 370HSSV 0773H earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 22Fun HouseMadrid, ES
Jun 23MilwaukeeEl Puerto de Santa Maria, ES
Jun 24Theatro ClubMalaga, ES
Jun 25Private PartyDalias, ES
Jun 26TBASpain
Jun 27TBASpain
Jun 28El BunkerAlicante, ES
Jun 2916 ToneladasValencia, ES
Jun 30StereoLogrono, ES
Jul 01Espina FestVega de Espinareda, ES
Jul 02Rock Beer The NewSantander, ES
Jul 04L’internationalParis, FR
Jul 05VeraGroningen, NL
Jul 06LidoBerlin, DE
Jul 07MolotowHamburg, DE
Jul 08Gierle Sjock FestivalGierle, BE
Jul 09The GarageLondon, UK
Jul 11The Pit’sKortrijk, BE
Jul 12Cafe CentralWeinheim, DE
Jul 13Les Passagers du ZincBesancon, FR
Jul 14KQAKempten, DE
Jul 15Punk Rock RadunoBergamo, IT
Jul 18HorstKreuzlingen, CH
Jul 19Alte HackereiKarlsruhe, DE
Jul 20ImmerhinWurzburg, DE
Jul 21Back to the FutureGlaubitz, DE
Jul 22The TubeDusseldorf, DE
Jul 23LichtenvoordeZwarte Cross, NL
Jul 26Lygtens KroCopenhagen, DK
Jul 27Plan BMalmo, SE
Jul 28Kafe HaeverkOslo, NO
Jul 29TBAStockholm, SE
Jul 30Pub EttanMariehamn, FI