Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Private Function have announced European tour dates for this summer. The band released their album 370HSSV 0773H earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 22
|Fun House
|Madrid, ES
|Jun 23
|Milwaukee
|El Puerto de Santa Maria, ES
|Jun 24
|Theatro Club
|Malaga, ES
|Jun 25
|Private Party
|Dalias, ES
|Jun 26
|TBA
|Spain
|Jun 27
|TBA
|Spain
|Jun 28
|El Bunker
|Alicante, ES
|Jun 29
|16 Toneladas
|Valencia, ES
|Jun 30
|Stereo
|Logrono, ES
|Jul 01
|Espina Fest
|Vega de Espinareda, ES
|Jul 02
|Rock Beer The New
|Santander, ES
|Jul 04
|L’international
|Paris, FR
|Jul 05
|Vera
|Groningen, NL
|Jul 06
|Lido
|Berlin, DE
|Jul 07
|Molotow
|Hamburg, DE
|Jul 08
|Gierle Sjock Festival
|Gierle, BE
|Jul 09
|The Garage
|London, UK
|Jul 11
|The Pit’s
|Kortrijk, BE
|Jul 12
|Cafe Central
|Weinheim, DE
|Jul 13
|Les Passagers du Zinc
|Besancon, FR
|Jul 14
|KQA
|Kempten, DE
|Jul 15
|Punk Rock Raduno
|Bergamo, IT
|Jul 18
|Horst
|Kreuzlingen, CH
|Jul 19
|Alte Hackerei
|Karlsruhe, DE
|Jul 20
|Immerhin
|Wurzburg, DE
|Jul 21
|Back to the Future
|Glaubitz, DE
|Jul 22
|The Tube
|Dusseldorf, DE
|Jul 23
|Lichtenvoorde
|Zwarte Cross, NL
|Jul 26
|Lygtens Kro
|Copenhagen, DK
|Jul 27
|Plan B
|Malmo, SE
|Jul 28
|Kafe Haeverk
|Oslo, NO
|Jul 29
|TBA
|Stockholm, SE
|Jul 30
|Pub Ettan
|Mariehamn, FI