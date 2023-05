, Posted by Tours 58 minutes ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Aquabats have announced US tour dates for July. The Aggrolites will be joining them on all dates with Left Alone and Mrs. Magician joining them on select dates. Presale is happening now and tickets go on sale to the public on May 12. The Aquabats released Kooky Spooky…in Stereo! in 2020. Check out the dates below.