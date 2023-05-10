The Aquabats / The Aggrolites / Left Alone / Mrs. Magician (US)

The Aquabats have announced US tour dates for July. The Aggrolites will be joining them on all dates with Left Alone and Mrs. Magician joining them on select dates. Presale is happening now and tickets go on sale to the public on May 12. The Aquabats released Kooky Spooky…in Stereo! in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jul 13Marquee TheaterTempe, AZw/The Aggrolites, Left Alone
Jul 1424 OxfordLas Vegas, NVTBA
Jul 15The DepotSalt Lake City, UTw/The Aggrolites, Left Alone
Jul 17The ShowboxSeattle, WAw/The Aggrolites, Left Alone
Jul 18Crystal BallroomPortland, ORw/The Aggrolites, Left Alone
Jul 20Ace of SpadesSacramento, CAw/The Aggrolites, Left Alone
Jul 21The CatalystSanta Cruz, CAw/The Aggrolites, Left Alone
Jul 22The Regency BallroomSan Francisco, CAw/The Aggrolites, Left Alone
Jul 24Strummer’sFresno, CAw/The Aggrolites, Left Alone
Jul 25Ventura TheaterVentura, CAw/The Aggrolites, Left Alone
Jul 27The Glass HousePomona, CAw/The Aggrolites, Mrs. Magician
Jul 28BelascoLos Angeles, CAw/The Aggrolites, Mrs. Magician
Jul 29House of BluesSan Diego, CAw/The Aggrolites, Mrs. Magician