The Aquabats have announced US tour dates for July. The Aggrolites will be joining them on all dates with Left Alone and Mrs. Magician joining them on select dates. Presale is happening now and tickets go on sale to the public on May 12. The Aquabats released Kooky Spooky…in Stereo! in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jul 13
|Marquee Theater
|Tempe, AZ
|w/The Aggrolites, Left Alone
|Jul 14
|24 Oxford
|Las Vegas, NV
|TBA
|Jul 15
|The Depot
|Salt Lake City, UT
|w/The Aggrolites, Left Alone
|Jul 17
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA
|w/The Aggrolites, Left Alone
|Jul 18
|Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|w/The Aggrolites, Left Alone
|Jul 20
|Ace of Spades
|Sacramento, CA
|w/The Aggrolites, Left Alone
|Jul 21
|The Catalyst
|Santa Cruz, CA
|w/The Aggrolites, Left Alone
|Jul 22
|The Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco, CA
|w/The Aggrolites, Left Alone
|Jul 24
|Strummer’s
|Fresno, CA
|w/The Aggrolites, Left Alone
|Jul 25
|Ventura Theater
|Ventura, CA
|w/The Aggrolites, Left Alone
|Jul 27
|The Glass House
|Pomona, CA
|w/The Aggrolites, Mrs. Magician
|Jul 28
|Belasco
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/The Aggrolites, Mrs. Magician
|Jul 29
|House of Blues
|San Diego, CA
|w/The Aggrolites, Mrs. Magician