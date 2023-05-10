Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by John Gentile Festivals & Events
Bad Times Record will have a pair of 5-year anniversary shows. The first show will be on September 2 at 924 Gilman. The second is on September 9 at the Metro Gallery in Baltimore. Bans playing include We are the union, Kill Lincoln , JER, Bad operation, Omnigone, and more. The poster was created by Justin Gray. You can see the lineup below.
