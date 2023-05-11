Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new album by Object As Subject! Object As Subject is the project of singer/songwriter, composer, and choreographer Paris Hurley which includes Jherek Bischoff of Dresden Dolls on synth and Emily Hope Price on cello. The album is called HERETIC and features eleven new tracks that explore choice, freedom, sovereignty, and Hurley’s lived experiences over lush strings, punky bass, and driving synths. HERETIC will be available everywhere May 12 via Lost Future Records and you can pre-order it right here. Listen to the album and watch a short clip of Paris Hurley talking about the album below!