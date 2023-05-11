Shroud to release new EP

Springfield, Illinois hardcore band Shroud have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called This Will Define You and features five new tracks. The EP will be out on May 17 via Delayed Gratification Records. Shroud will be playing a handful of US shows starting later this month and released their EP Staring into the Eyes of Heaven in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
5/27Cincinnati, OHThe Hub OTR
5/28Columbus, OHCafe Bourbon St
5/29Indianapolis, INHealer
5/30Bloomington, INAntumbra Room
6/9Springfield, ILDumb Records