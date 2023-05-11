Shroud to release new EP

by Em Moore
Springfield, Illinois hardcore band Shroud have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called This Will Define You and features five new tracks. The EP will be out on May 17 via Delayed Gratification Records. Shroud will be playing a handful of US shows starting later this month and released their EP Staring into the Eyes of Heaven in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|5/27
|Cincinnati, OH
|The Hub OTR
|5/28
|Columbus, OH
|Cafe Bourbon St
|5/29
|Indianapolis, IN
|Healer
|5/30
|Bloomington, IN
|Antumbra Room
|6/9
|Springfield, IL
|Dumb Records