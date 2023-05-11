The Pretenders announce new album, release new song “Let The Sun Come In”

The Pretenders have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Relentless and will be out on September 1 via Rhino. The lineup on this album is Chrissie Hyde, James Walbourne, Kris Sonne, Chris Hill, Dave Page, and Carwyn Ellis. Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead is featured on the closing track “I Think About You Daily”. The band has also released their first single called “Let The Sun Come In”. The Pretenders released their album Hate for Sale in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.