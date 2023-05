6 hours ago by Em Moore

Quebec City-based punks The Long Run, made up of Emilie Plamondon (Punk Roquette), Scott Halliquist of Ten Foot Pole, Pierre-Luc Fillion of Go Great Guns, and Seb Ladouceur of Our Darkest Days, have released their debut single. It is called “Running On Eggshells” and is available on Bandcamp now. Check out the song below.