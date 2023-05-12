Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Darts have announced tour dates for Italy. The dates will take place in June and join their ongoing European tour. The Darts released their album Snake Oil earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 23
|Barrio’s
|Milano, IT
|Jun 24
|Festival Della Musica
|Parma, IT
|Jun 25
|Passepartout
|Recanati, IT
|Jun 26
|Barvai Anfiteatro Romano
|Terni, IT
|Jun 27
|Ultravox
|Firenze, IT
|Jun 28
|Fermento in Villa
|Bologna, IT
|Jun 29
|Hana Bi
|Marina Di Ravenna, IT
|Jun 30
|Festival Beat
|Salsomaggiore, IT