The Darts announce Italy tour

The Darts
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Darts have announced tour dates for Italy. The dates will take place in June and join their ongoing European tour. The Darts released their album Snake Oil earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 23Barrio’sMilano, IT
Jun 24Festival Della MusicaParma, IT
Jun 25PassepartoutRecanati, IT
Jun 26Barvai Anfiteatro RomanoTerni, IT
Jun 27UltravoxFirenze, IT
Jun 28Fermento in VillaBologna, IT
Jun 29Hana BiMarina Di Ravenna, IT
Jun 30Festival BeatSalsomaggiore, IT