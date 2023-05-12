Episode #634 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! John and Em talk about this week’s news including Fishbone’s upcoming EP and new collaborative song with NOFX, Julez and The Rollerz’ video for “Be Something New”, the upcoming album from Rat Cage, Rancid’s two headlining shows in the US, and Duff McKagan’s new solo track. They also pay tribute to the late Frank Koznik, discuss Jeopardy!, and talk about the new video by The Garden. Listen to the episode below!
